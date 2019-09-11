Staying warm to end the week

An area of high pressure is keeping our weather hot and muggy to end the week.
Expect mostly to partly sunny skies across the Mid-South today with afternoon highs warming into the middle to upper 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Most will stay mainly dry today with the muggy factory sticking around to end the week. Overnight we will see low to middle 70s under mostly clear skies and south winds around 5 mph. The pattern continues as we push towards the end of the week, but a change is on the way to start next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 75.
END OF WEEK: Stray showers are possible to end the week, but most people will remain dry across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to upper 90s for Thursday and Friday. Partly cloudy skies will remain across the Mid-South to end the week with muggy conditions sticking around. Overnight lows will stay in the middle to upper 70s with mainly dry conditions and partly to mostly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain each day. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to lower 90s this weekend with overnight lows in the middle 70s. The muggy factor will also stick around as we push into the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we have increased rain chances as we watch an area of low pressure that will push into the region from the south. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s to upper 80s to start next week with lows back into the lower 70s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the end of week and weekend forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.