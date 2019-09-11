Staying warm to end the week

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies across the Mid-South today with afternoon highs warming into the middle to upper 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Most will stay mainly dry today with the muggy factory sticking around to end the week. Overnight we will see low to middle 70s under mostly clear skies and south winds around 5 mph. The pattern continues as we push towards the end of the week, but a change is on the way to start next week.