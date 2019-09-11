Trio suspected in multiple purse snatchings makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trio of suspects involved in a series of purse snatching incidents appeared in court together on Tuesday.
Attorney Bryan Huffman represents 25-year-old Amberly Rankin, one of three people accused in several purse snatchings, four in Memphis and the one in Collierville at Macy’s the one the trio appeared for in a hearing.
“At this point in time, we have obviously entered a not guilty plea,” said Huffman.
Michael Patton and Colby Neagle, both 18, are the other two defendants. Erica Ruch represents Colby Neagle.
“We entered a waiver bond over to send the case down to the grand jury at 201 Poplar,” said Ruch.
That means all five cases will end up at 201 Poplar. Attorneys for the defendants decided to send the Collierville case to a Shelby County Grand Jury for possible indictment so all of the cases would be in the same place.
“If they are indicted together they would be co-defendants," said Ruch.
The purse snatchings began July 28th at the Cheesecake Factory at Wolfchase Galleria. A woman, who did not want to be identified, said when the suspect pulled on her purse it threw her to the ground injuring her elbow and knee.
“Just as i was approaching the car, I felt somebody pass by me, grab my purse. It was on my shoulder and so it broke," said the woman.
The spree ended on Aug. 5 with a purse snatching at Kroger on Mendenhall near Poplar. An 81-year-old woman was thrown to the ground as her purse was snatched ending up with four staples in her head.
“I felt the yank of course, it pulled me out into the parking lot and i rolled over and I’ve got scrapes and bruises,” said the victim.
In the Collierville purse snatching on July 30 a Macy’s employee was leaving work, walking to her car when, according to a police affidavit, Michael Patton walked past her then turned around and snatched her purse and jumped a small blue car belonging to Amberly Rankin.
Investigators say video at a Taco Bell shows Rankin using the woman’s card to buy food. It also shows Colby Neagle driving the car.
