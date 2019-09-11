Volunteer events planned for 9/11 remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a number of volunteer events being hosted in Memphis in honor of September 11.
Eighteen years after the horrific attacks, local leaders are looking for ways to give back.
Everything kicks off with a recognition event at City Hall-Council Chambers at 8 a.m.
Next, across the city there will be meal stops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here are the locations:
- Appling Farms Station, 6850 Appling Farms Parkway
- Crump Station, 949 E. H. Crump
- Old Allen Station, 3633 New Allen Road
- North Main Station, 444 N. Main Street
- Tillman Station, 340 Tillman
- Airways Station, 2234 Truitt St
- Mt. Moriah Station, 2602 Mt. Moriah
- Raines Station, 791 E. Raines Road
- Ridgeway Station, 3840 Ridgeway Road
- Traffic Office, 1925 Union Avenue
- MPD Emergency Communication Bureau, 79 S. Flicker
- MPD Training Academy, 4371 O.K. Robertson Road /Academy Rd
- Firearms Training Unit, 4399 O.K. Robertson Road / Academy Rd
- MPD Headquarters, 170 North Main Street
- City of Memphis Fire - Cluster Stations:
- Battalion 1 (Station 1) 211 Jackson Ave
- Battalion 2 (Station 4) 1460 N. Second St
- Battalion 3 (Station 20) 2034 S. Lauderdale
- Battalion 4 (Station 58) 8395 Dexter
- Battalion 5 (Station 17) 611 National
- Battalion 6 (Station 22 )2960 Lamar
- Battalion 7 (Station 21) 550 S. Mendenhall
- Battalion 8 (Station 34) 3909 Knight Arnold
- Battalion 9 (Station 38) 4715 S. Horn Lake
- Battalion 10 (Station 53) 5881 E. Raines
- Battalion 11 (Station 47) 3510 Coleman
- Fire Training Academy, 4340 Academy Dr
- Fire Admin/ HQ, 65 S. Front St.
- Shelby County Sheriff Offices, 11670 Memphis Arlington Road (Sub-Station)
- Sheriff’s Training Academy, 993 Dovecrest Road
Volunteers will then help clean up military parks across the city from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These parks will get the cleanup:
- Vietnam War Memorial Park, Highway 51 at N. Watkins, 4035 Thomas
- Overton Park, 1914 Poplar Avenue
- Medal of Honor Park, 3751 Park Lake Drive
- U.S. Coast Guard area, 2 A.W. Willis Ave
- The Spanish American Way Memorial, Central Avenue
- Army & Navy Park, S. 2nd Street
- Fletcher Creek Park, Dexter Rd., Cordova, TN
- Harry C. Pierotti Park, Ramill Rd., Memphis
The volunteer groups that are getting involved include Volunteer Memphis, Mid-South First Responders, Leadership Memphis, Indian Community For Greater Memphis, Southern College of Optometry, Memphis City Council, and Shelby County Commission. Of course, the general public is welcome to help out as well.
If you’re interested in joining the effort, click here.
