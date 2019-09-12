Backhoe driver airlifted to Memphis hospital after crash with 18-wheeler in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a backhoe Thursday sent both drivers to area hospitals.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the semi hit the backhoe on Highway 72 near Hopewell Road and flipped.
The backhoe driver was flown to a Memphis hospital while the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken by ambulance to another hospital.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
Earlier this week, a school bus crashed in the same area after the driver suffered an apparent heart attack.
