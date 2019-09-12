Former West Memphis mail carrier sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A former mail carrier is heading to federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
Hayward Cleavon Shaw, 44, was caught during the 2017 Operation “Money Don’t Sleep,” run by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. The operation focused on identifying and dismantling drug trafficking organizations that distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.
Shaw was working as a postal employee when prosecutors say he helped drug distributors find and divert packages. In January 2017, a package was on its way to West Memphis from California and it was being tracked by law enforcement. Agents intercepted the package and a drug dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. A search warrant revealed more than 2,500 grams of methamphetamine inside.
Fifty people, including Shaw, were arrested during the first phase of Operation “Money Don’t Sleep” in 2017. Another 22 were arrested during the second phase in June 2019.
Shaw pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in exchange for the dismissal of his charge for mail theft. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison plus two years of supervised release.
