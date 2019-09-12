France knocks USA from medal contention at FIBA World Cup

CHINA (WMC) - The latest streak of American dominance in international basketball is over.
After 58 straight wins with NBA Players against foreign competition, Team USA takes one on the chin at the FIBA World Cup in China.
The defeat comes at the hands of France in the FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals, 89-79.
France is loaded with NBA Players. The Magic’s Evan Fournier scored 22 points. Utah’s Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Team USA will face Serbia for 5th place.
