Hot & dry pattern showing signs of lasting longer

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 75
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 96
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 76
THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will be hot and mainly dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower east of the Mississippi River. Heat indices are expected to range from 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Friday will be much the same with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. A tropical disturbance is expected to enter the Southeastern U.S. at the beginning of the week. Current projections on the path of the storm are still uncertain, but at this time it seems that better rain chances will be to our east. As a result, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of rain each day and highs near 90 with lows in the low to mid 70s.
