Hot & dry pattern showing signs of lasting longer

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. A tropical disturbance is expected to enter the Southeastern U.S. at the beginning of the week. Current projections on the path of the storm are still uncertain, but at this time it seems that better rain chances will be to our east. As a result, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of rain each day and highs near 90 with lows in the low to mid 70s.