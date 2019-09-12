Hot and mainly dry pattern to end the week

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s. A tropical disturbance is expected to move into the Southeastern U.S. at the start to next week. The current track on the storm is still uncertain, but at this time it seems that greater rain chances will remain east of the region. As a result, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain each day with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the middle 70s.