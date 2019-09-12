Memphis man accused of ramming Nashville officer with car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is charged with hitting a Nashville police officer with a car.
Pasquala Walls, 30, is charged by federal authorities for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to a criminal complain obtained by WSMV, Walls was driving erratically through the streets of Downtown Nashville on September 7 while the area was busy with pedestrians and vehicle traffic.
Police said Walls was ordered to get out of the car, but he started ramming other cars.
Officers eventually fired two shots at Walls' vehicle, and he got out of the car and ran. He was captured by citizens and taken into custody.
Walls is also a previously convicted felon in Shelby County.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
