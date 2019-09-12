More than half a dozen collisions occurred at East Memphis railroad crossing in the last 40 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Train traffic at Goodlett Street near Southern Avenue was back to normal Thursday afternoon less than 24 hours after an SUV and train collided on the tracks Wednesday night.
Memphis Police say staffers aboard the train spotted the vehicle stopped in traffic as they approached the intersection.
They said they saw the traffic light turn green and cars start to clear, but the woman driving this SUV didn't get out of the way. The conductor and engineer said they used their horn to alert her, but it didn't work.
Police say the train is owned by Norfolk Southern and was traveling about 26 MPH.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis police say she failed to yield at the railroad crossing.
"They just have to be aware that anytime they see that crossing that a train might be there,” said Executive Director of TN Operation Lifesaver Jill McClintock.
Jill McClintock with Tennessee Operation Lifesaver says railroad crossings should be treated as yield signs.
She says between January and July of this year there have been 27 train collisions in Tennessee. Two resulted in deaths and eight resulted in injuries.
"It's our responsibility to stay out of the way of those trains. That's why those active warning devices are there so they can tell us it's time to stop and let the train go,” said McClintock.
Records from the Federal Railroad Administration show six prior collisions at the Goodlett crossing dating back to 1976.
There was one last year when a 22-year-old driver stopped at the crossing. Another in December 2004, when a 36-year-old man did the same. Miraculously, neither of those drivers were hurt.
WMC reached out to Norfolk Southern about Wednesday night’s incident, but have not heard back from them.
