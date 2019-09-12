Mother relieved by indictment in son’s murder; suspect held on $2M bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars on a $2 million bond.
Police say 24-year-old Jarmon Smith has been indicted for murder after shooting into a car full of people near the Crosstown Concourse.
Smith's criminal rap sheet dates back to 2012 with about a dozen convictions.
He is now facing two first degree murder charges, four attempted murder charges and employment of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On May 6, 2018, 18-year-old Dejuan Hill was in a car with five other people when a gold sedan pulled up to the vehicle Hill was riding in and multiple shots were fired. Everyone in the car was hit. Two died, including Hill.
Wednesday, Hill’s mother finally went back to the area of North Cleveland and Watkins where her son was killed.
“This is my first time over here. I don’t ride down this street. I don’t go in that building,” said Talisha Brooks, Hill’s mother.
However for her daughter, Hill’s sister, it’s a little different.
“Unlike my mother, I drive down this street where my brother took his last breath, and sometimes I come and I sit in this parking lot and just cry,” said Tamesha Brooks.
Smith has been formally charged in Hill’s death.
It turns out just nine days before Hill was shot and killed, Memphis police say Smith shot at a man that he had gotten into an argument with at a car parts store. He’s been charged with attempted second degree murder in that case.
“Clearly this isn’t his first time with a weapon or trying to hurt somebody. I don’t know how he got to my brother with such a past, but I guess that’s the system,” said Tamesha Brooks.
The family says there has been another arrest in the case.
According to documents provided by the family, a 32-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.