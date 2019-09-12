MPD: Olive Branch man arrested, accused of vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man has been arrested and accused of vehicular homicide.
Investigators responded to the fatal crash Tuesday evening at Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road.
While on the scene, they found Jeremy Wilson dead.
According to officers, 32-year-old Kendrick McVay ran a red light on Lamar and hit the driver’s side of Wilson’s Chevrolet Camaro with his front end while Wilson was making a left turn from Democrat Road.
Police found drug paraphernalia and a half empty bottle of alcohol in McVay’s vehicle.
Investigators determined it was McVay’s reckless driving and operation of his vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant was the proximate cause of Wilson’s death.
McVay is charged with DUI, disregarding traffic signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to yield with serious injury/death and vehicular homicide.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.