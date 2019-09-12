Police investigate at least 3 shootings overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating at least three shootings across the city overnight.
Just after 10, a man was hurt after a shooting at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive near the airport. Investigators said the victim is expected to survive.
Then around 11, a man was shot on Morningside Drive in Frayser. Police said someone drove him to a fire station where he was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Then around 1 a.m., a person was shot on Guernsey Avenue. One person was rushed to the hospital, but there's no word on their condition.
There’s no word on any arrests in these cases.
