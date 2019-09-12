President Trump working to ban flavored E-cigarettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Trump announced Wednesday he wants to ban all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes.
The move comes as the U.S. deals with a deadly vaping-related illness.
The FDA's been threatening to crack down on the e-cigarette industry for months now.
Wednesday, President Trump promised action.
President Trump said his administration is working on strong recommendations for the vaping market, including a total ban on flavored e-cigs.
CDC officials say six deaths and nearly 500 vaping-related illnesses have been reported in young, previously healthy Americans.
Teen vaping use is skyrocketing.
The National Institute of Health said one in five high-schoolers reported using a nicotine vape in 2018.
President Trump said the time to act is now.
"Vaping has become a very big business in a short amount of time. We can't allow people to get sick and we can't allow our youth to be so affected,” said Trump.
The FDA is expected to issue new recommendations in the next few weeks.
A 30-day waiting period will follow before retailers must comply and remove the products from shelves.
The e-cigarette market in the U.S. already exceeds $10 billion.
Manufacturers could still make flavored vape liquid.
However, it would be subject to greater FDA scrutiny and only available from medical professionals instead of gas stations and smoke shops.
