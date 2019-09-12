Rainbow crosswalk planned for Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People living in Cooper-Young are hoping to brighten up the neighborhood while showing their support for the LGBTQ community.
Thursday, they'll discuss painting the crosswalk from Cooper to Young in rainbow colors.
According to the project proposal, the Cooper-Young neighborhood houses the largest number of same-sex households in the city.
The Cooper Young Community Association is hoping that painting the sidewalk rainbow will recognize that while also bringing vibrancy to the road and making it safer for pedestrians.
Memphis City Council members will discuss the project. If passed, the plan is to begin painting on Saturday at 6 a.m. and finish by the end of the day.
Saturday is Cooper-Young Fest, which draws thousands of people to the neighborhood.
