Southern Heritage Classic weekend kicks off with festivities Thursday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic weekend is here. Tennessee State and Jackson State will take the field at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday, but the festivities kick off Thursday night.
Gladys Knight and Jeffrey Osborne will perform at the Orpheum to kick things off. Then on Friday, the festivities really kick into high gear.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Classic College and Career Fair will be held at the Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane. Organizers said dozens of colleges and businesses will be there.
Friday night is also Bringing it to the Bluff Showdown. The dance showcase will be held at the Cannon Center in Downtown Memphis.
You can pick up free tickets at the Memphis Office of Youth Services as well as Magic Wireless, or you can bring a jar of peanut butter or a canned good to get in for free.
To hear more on these events, tune into Bluff City Life Thursday at 3 p.m.
