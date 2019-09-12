Summer heat sticks around to end the week

Heat and humidity will remain in place across the Mid-South with very slim rain chances.
We have seen mostly sunny skies to start the day which will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into the upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the lower 100s. Southwest winds around 5 mph will move in the warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. A stray shower is possible today, but most will stay dry, warm and muggy. Tonight, we will see lows dip into the middle to upper 70s with light winds.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 76.
FRIDAY: Expect much the same tomorrow with afternoon highs warming into the upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s. A stray shower is possible, but most will remain dry. Lows will dip into the upper 70s across the region.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking at partly cloudy skies along with hot and humid conditions. Saturdays high will reach into the middle 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Sunday we will keep with the partly cloudy skies and see a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storms along with afternoon highs again in the middle 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s. A tropical disturbance is expected to move into the Southeastern U.S. at the start to next week. The current track on the storm is still uncertain, but at this time it seems that greater rain chances will remain east of the region. As a result, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain each day with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the middle 70s.
