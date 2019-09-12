Tigers’ Goodson could return vs South Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first road game of the season for the Memphis Tigers could see the return to action of one of their top line defenders.
Nose Tackle O’Bryan Goodson took some snaps in practice Wednesday. The former South Panola Star anchored a strong defensive front against Ole Miss, but was injured vs the Rebels and missed Memphis’ win against Southern U Saturday.
Tigers Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller says Goodson’s absence was notable.
“We didn’t have our best effort last week, especially in that first half,” Fuller said. “Didn’t love the way we executed, didn’t love the energy that we played with. But, whether you play great or you don’t play well, it’s all about making sure that you take the next step to either improve or whatever that detail is that you’re trying to fix.”
Kickoff for the Tigers at South Alabama is 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Mobile.
