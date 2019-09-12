West Memphis residents vote in favor of property tax increase to fund new junior high schools

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis voters have voted in favor of a proposed property tax increase to build two new junior high schools.
According to the Arkansas Gazette, 1,600 people voted for the proposal and just over 300 voted against it.
West Memphis leaders secured $22.4 million through the state, but must get $30 million in order to receive that state money.
The tax increase would be between $8-$16 per month.
“We can never go wrong when we invest in the great minds of our young people. This is how our city continues to move,” said Marco McClendon, West Memphis mayor.
The proposal includes a $64 million modernization plan for two new junior high schools to house 635 students each.
The schools will be called Wonder Junior High and West Junior High.
Even with this passage, Mayor McClendon says West Memphis will still have one of the lowest property taxes in the state.
