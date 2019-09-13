Breakdown: Why storms are classified as post-tropical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of late you may have heard storms classified as post-tropical. As if we don’t already have several categories for hurricanes, there are a few more you may not be as familiar with.
In 2012, the National Hurricane Center decided to introduce some new terminology to clarify tropical systems as they begin to weaken or change in structure.
A post-tropical cyclone is a tropical cyclone that was once a tropical system, and no longer has sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone. Although they may not be considered tropical, post-tropical cyclones can still contain heavy rains and strong winds.
There are also different types of post tropical cyclones.
A remnant low is a type of post-tropical cyclone that no longer carries the convective organization required to be a tropical cyclone, and winds of less than 34 knots (17.5 m/s). The term is most applied to swirls of stratocumulus clouds that form in the eastern Pacific from tropical cyclones that have moved over cooler waters and lost their thunderstorms.
A potential tropical cyclone is a disturbance that has developed a closed circulation, but has the potential to and threatens to bring tropical storms or hurricane-force winds to land areas within 48 hours.
