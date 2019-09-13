Classic College Fair brightens student’s futures just ahead of Annual Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 30th Southern Heritage Classic worked to impact thousands of high school seniors plan their futures with the Classic College and Career Fair on Friday.
This marks the fifth year for the fair. More than 4,000 seniors from Shelby County were able to meet with representatives from FedEx, the FBI, and U of M--just to name a few. There were more than 90 organizations under one roof making it easier on the soon-to-be graduates.
“A lot of parents cannot take their children out of town to visit the college of their choices and I wanted to bring it home so that they had the opportunity not only to visit the college that they have an interest in, but other colleges and universities also... along with businesses right here in our city of Memphis," said Youth Services Specialist Ike Griffith.
There will be a second event for high school students Friday night was well. “Bringing It To The Bluff” dance showdown will be held at 7 p.m. at the Cannnon Center in Downtown Memphis.
Don’t forget, the football game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
