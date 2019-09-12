Cold front brings little if any relief & tracking a storm in the Bahamas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 76
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 High: 96
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 75
A few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves through the area, but most of the Mid-South will remain dry and heat indices near 100 will be likely. A shift in the wind to the north will allow drier air to rapidly fill in behind the cold front Friday night.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 90s along with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 90s.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has developed in the southern Bahamas and is expected to become better organized in the next 48 hours. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm into the northern Bahamas Friday and then gaining strength to a tropical storm Saturday and moving into the Florida peninsula over the weekend. We’ll continue to track this system and keep you updated as new information arrives.
