Dyersburg attorney, another man charged with extortion

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested two Dyersburg men, one an attorney, on extortion charges.
Sam Kelly of Kelly Law Firm and Mark Morgan were arrested; investigators said they tried to extort money from a person in exchange for information about an ongoing criminal investigation.
TBI agents arranged a meeting between both parties and said once Kelly and Morgan left the meeting with they money, they were taken into custody.
Both were sent to Dyer County Jail and charged with extortion.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.