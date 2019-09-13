FBI recruiting college seniors in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for its newest and brightest recruits in Mississippi.
The FBI Honors Internship Program is offered to graduating seniors from all majors, since there are many different divisions of the FBI.
The internships are full-time in the summer and part-time in the fall.
Students will receive plenty of hands-on training and if they like it, the internship could pave the way into a full-time job.
“So, over the past three years or so... we’ve had about 20 new interns for the Jackson division. And of those, at least 15 are full-time employees with us. Several of the ones that are still interns, that are graduating this summer or this spring are going to come on board with us full-time,” said Erica Parker, FBI recruiter.
The deadline to apply for the internship program is Sunday at 5 p.m.
