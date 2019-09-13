5 Great Things: Hollywood stars shine in Memphis; a man and his best friend reunite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is the end to another week, which means its time to take a look at five great things that happened in the Mid-South. And we start with Hollywood coming to Memphis.
We’re less than two weeks away from the premiere of “Bluff City Law.” The shows’ stars along with 400 people were invited by NBC to attend a red carpet premiere of episode 1 at the Hallorhan Centre. It airs Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. right here on WMC.
An artist who found himself homeless after devastating events in his life has been reunited with his beloved dog. A couple of weeks ago Bobo the dog went missing. When he showed up at Memphis Animal Service an employee recognized Bobo. The two are now back together. While at MAS, Bobo got neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The Pink Palace Museum is opening its doors for free later this month. Guests can download a special ticket from the Pink Palace website which will give them free admission on Saturday, September 21.
Mid-Southerners stepped up this week to help feed those in need. The Mid-South Food Bank and MATA teamed up for the ninth annual “Stuff a MATA Bus” food drive. Folks donated canned goods, non-perishable items and even monetary donations.
The University of Tennessee has been offered an honorary admission to a fourth grade Florida student after he was bullied for wearing a homemade “U-T” shirt to his schools college colors day. The university also offered him a four-year scholarship covering tuition and fees.
