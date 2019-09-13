Grizzlies’ Jackson rocks the block party in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In just over two weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies will gather back in the Bluff City for the opening of NBA training camp.
Many of the players are already back in town, including forward Jaren Jackson, Jr, who’s coming off a rookie all-star season.
Jackson was hanging with kids and having fun at the Grizzlies Block Party in Frayser at the Ed Rice Community Center.
Jackson averaged almost 14 points and five rebounds a game in his first year out of college.
He proved he could score down low, or on the Perimeter, knocking down 36 percent of his three point attempts.
The 6-foot-11-inch, 240 pounder has yet to turn 20 years old, and says his game is still improving.
“It’s a blessing that I’m able to do this at all. That I’m able to come back, and feel this good after missing time," said Jackson.
He missed the last quarter of the season with a deep thigh bruise, the team not wanting to waste his production in what turned into a rebuilding year.
“A lot of people... it lingers, and affects them, but I feel like I’m coming back better and stronger. Training camp is soon, it’s that time again. Feels like yesterday, but it should be fun," said Jackson.
Grizzlies Media Day is Monday, Sept. 30.
Training camp opens the next day at FedExForum.
A Free and Open Practice is set for Oct. 5 at M.U.S.
