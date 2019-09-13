Heat & humidity stick around to end the week

Even with a cold front pushing across the region today, it will provide little, if any, relief from the dry conditions that have been plaguing the Mid-South.
A few isolated to scattered showers or storms are possible today, mainly this afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes through the region. Even with this front, most of the area will remain dry and we will still see heat index values climb over 100 again today. Actual highs will reach into the middle to upper 90s for Friday with partly cloudy skies and northwest winds around 5 mph. Drier air will filter into the region behind the front tonight, giving way to clear skies and lows in the lower to middle 70s along with north winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Rain: 20%. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low: 74.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail for Saturday with highs in the middle 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday we are expecting partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday through Thursday of next week we are expecting partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will stay in the middle to lower 90s each afternoon with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. The week ahead we remain above average from where we should be for this time of the year.
POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE 9: A new storm system is brewing in the Southern Bahamas and is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm in the next 48 hours. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of the storm pushing through the Northern Bahamas by Friday and then pushing towards the Florida coastline by early Saturday morning. It will then push up the Florida Peninsula over the course of the weekend, producing tropical downpours across the Sunshine State. We will continue to track this system as the latest information moves into the region.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the end of week and weekend forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.