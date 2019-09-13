Heat & humidity stick around to end the week

A few isolated to scattered showers or storms are possible today, mainly this afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes through the region. Even with this front, most of the area will remain dry and we will still see heat index values climb over 100 again today. Actual highs will reach into the middle to upper 90s for Friday with partly cloudy skies and northwest winds around 5 mph. Drier air will filter into the region behind the front tonight, giving way to clear skies and lows in the lower to middle 70s along with north winds around 5 mph.