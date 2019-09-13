Man indicted in shooting death of sister’s boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a man suspected in the shooting death of his sister’s boyfriend after a longstanding dispute, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators say the incident, involving 26-year-old Roy Webster occurred Oct. 29, 2018. 00
Webster allegedly arrived at a residence on Colebrook Avenue near Millbranch Road and kicked in a bedroom door. He then shot the 44-year-old victim multiple times. District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Websters sister was in the room, but was not injured.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Webster was taken into police custody the day after the shooting.
The 26-year-old is facing charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
He is being held in Shelby County Jail without bond.
