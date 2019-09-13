MAS helps reunite man with his missing dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a dog showed up at Memphis Animal Services, an employee instantly recognized him as “Bobo.”
Bobo belongs to a man named Anthony, an artist who found himself homeless after some devastating events in his life.
Anthony doesn’t have a place to live, and doesn’t always have food to eat. However, he always makes sure Bobo has enough to eat.
A couple weeks ago, Anthony woke up to find Bobo was gone. He was distressed and immediately contacted friends to help him look for Bobo. They made signs and put them all over town.
When Bobo arrived at MAS, one of their employees named Emily called the number on the lost poster.
Anthony’s friend gave him a ride to the shelter within minutes to see Bobo again.
While in the care of MAS, Bobo got neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He also tested negative for heartworm.
MAS sent him back to Anthony with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, a harness, leash, collar, and ID tag.
Although Bobo is healthy and happy, he still needs to see a vet every year to stay that way.
If you would like to donate toward his continued care at Utopia Animal Hospital, call 901-746-8758.
