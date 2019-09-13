Memphis women’s soccer gets shutout versus SELA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The red hot Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team is rapidly moving up in the national polls, ranked number 14 this week.
The 5-1 Tigers hosted Southeast Louisiana at the Murphy Athletic Complex Thursday.
There is nothing the Bears could do against a Tiger on the prowl.
The U of M with 23 shots, 13 on target, compared to none for UCA.
Junior forward Clarissa Larissey gets the scoring started in the seventh minute with a rebound shot for a goal.
Tigers do all their scoring in the first half, and it’s a lot.
Memphis goes on to win it.
Final Score 6-1.
Pick up the action in the seventh minute.
The Tiger women, now 6-1, next play at Central Arkansas Sunday, 7 p.m. in Conway.
