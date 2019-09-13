Memphis women’s soccer gets shutout versus SELA

Memphis women’s soccer gets shutout versus SELA
Memphis Tigers women’s soccer gets shutout versus SELA (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | September 12, 2019 at 10:34 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The red hot Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team is rapidly moving up in the national polls, ranked number 14 this week.

The 5-1 Tigers hosted Southeast Louisiana at the Murphy Athletic Complex Thursday.

There is nothing the Bears could do against a Tiger on the prowl.

The U of M with 23 shots, 13 on target, compared to none for UCA.

Junior forward Clarissa Larissey gets the scoring started in the seventh minute with a rebound shot for a goal.

Tigers do all their scoring in the first half, and it’s a lot.

Memphis goes on to win it.

Final Score 6-1.

Pick up the action in the seventh minute.

The Tiger women, now 6-1, next play at Central Arkansas Sunday, 7 p.m. in Conway.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.