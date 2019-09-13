Mid-South business headlines: Fred’s stores closing and Huddle House plans to buy Perkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Meagan Nichols, Associate Editor of the Memphis Business Journal.
The biggest headline of the week-- all Fred’s stores will be closing in the next 60 days. Fred’s was positioned to become the third largest drugstore chain in the U.S. a few years ago, but that deal never materialized. They’ve experienced decline ever since.
Memphis-based Perkins & Marie Callender announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, now it has a buyer. Atlanta-based Huddle House plans to purchase Perkins. There are no plans to convert any of the existing Perkins to Huddle Houses
This week’s cover story is on opportunity zones and what those could mean for both developers and communities.
