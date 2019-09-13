Pet of the Week: Retriever mix Beth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Society of Memphis and Shelby County brought a special pup named Beth to visit WMC on Friday afternoon during her Doggy Day Out.
Beth is a female retriever mix who enjoys hugs, playing and lots of cuddles. She is about six years old and a bit selective when in comes to other dogs. She prefers to be around males, but if adopted she may be better suited as the only “man’s best friend” in the home.
Beth’s adoption fee is $75 and includes her microchip, spay and all vaccinations.
The humane society is full of animals looking for their forever home. Visit them at 935 Farm Road or call 901-937-3900.
