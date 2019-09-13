Sewer work coming to Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mud Island neighborhood is the next part of Memphis to get a sewer rehab.
City of Memphis leaders held a meeting Thursday night to provide information about the project.
The work will span 1,000 feet in front of the apartments on the north end of the island.
A section of the Wolf River Greenway will be closed. A temporary sewer line has already been installed.
"So what they're seeing out there now, if they're paying attention, is the bypass lines that are being put under the ground and along the road," Public Works Director Robery Knecht said. "Once we're ready, we can stop the flow and pump it around and the contractor can start. There's multiple things and multiple phases going on."
A new sewer pipe will be installed inside of the old 60-inch pipe.
Work starts September 23, and is scheduled to last 60 to 90 days.
No traffic disruptions are expected. If anyone encounters any problems, call 311.
