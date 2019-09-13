SRVS receives $150K grant for independence coach model

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County agency helping Mid-Southerners with intellectual and developmental disabilities is receiving $150,000 to grow the program.
The money will be focused on an "independence coach" model.
Like most people, Greg Henry has his morning routine.
“I try to clean up the kitchen, make my bed, then mop the floor,” said Greg Henry, supported by SRVS independence coach.
And like most people, Henry has goals.
“We were like, ‘Greg, what is it you want to do?’ He said, ‘I want to sack groceries. I want to work in a grocery store,’” said Denetris Grandberry, SRVS independence coach support coordinator.
Three weeks ago, Henry started doing just that at Superlo Foods on Perkins.
But for the last two years, he's been working with an independence coach from Shelby Residential and Vocational Services, or SRVS.
“They are not somewhat of a caregiver, they're there in the homes to make sure that the people we support have a meaningful life,” said Grandberry.
SRVS, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Mid-South, received a $150,000 grant from the Assisi Foundation to grow its independence coach model.
SRVS says this model supports autonomous decision making and self-determination.
“We sit down and we talk about the things he wants to do, and we ensure his life is meaningful, like you and I,” said Grandberry.
Grandberry is in Henry's home every day, but often does not interfere. She’s there for support.
She says she's seen a change in his financial independence and watched him blossom in the community.
Henry says he's helped Grandberry too.
“I make her happy right here,” said Henry.
The grant will help train more than 100 coaches over two years, and help support more than 400 people.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.