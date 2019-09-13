Tennessee truck driver indicted for deadly I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a Jackson, Tennessee truck driver in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two people and injured three others.
Joshua Richardson is indicted for two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.
According to prosecutors, Richardson crashed his rig into several vehicles that slowed because of a traffic backup on I-40 near Arlington in April 2018. The crash killed 28-year-old Logan Insko of Mt. Olivet, Ky. and 45-year-old Sylvie Corriveau, of Quebec, Canada. Three others were seriously injured.
