Above Average Heat Continues & Tracking TS Humberto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No changes to the hot temperatures but a front that moved in yesterday left us feeling a little more comfortable as humidity levels took a dip. The hot and dry pattern will continue into next week and we are tracking Tropical Storm Humberto
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 73
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5 High: 95
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 73
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Drier air will keep humidity levels down through the weekend. It will still be hot during the afternoon but will quickly tonight. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs back in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be muggier with a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.
Tropical Storm Humberto is located in the Atlantic just east of the Bahamas with sustained winds of 45 MPH. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving northwest of the northern Bahamas and then north along and east of the Florida coast before making a turn to east keeping the center of circulation away from the U.S. coastline. The storm is expected to strength over and could become a Category 1 hurricane but at this time poses no significant threat to land.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.