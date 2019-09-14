Above Average Heat Continues & Tracking TS Humberto

Tropical Storm Humberto is located in the Atlantic just east of the Bahamas with sustained winds of 45 MPH. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving northwest of the northern Bahamas and then north along and east of the Florida coast before making a turn to east keeping the center of circulation away from the U.S. coastline. The storm is expected to strength over and could become a Category 1 hurricane but at this time poses no significant threat to land.