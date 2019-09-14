Cooper-Young Festival brings artwork and more to thousands of festival goers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival attracts thousands of people from across the world to the eclectic Memphis neighborhood.
The festival gives local artists of all trades a chance to show off what they do best.
Bret James, an artist from Spray Art 901 said the event gives him a chance to show off his methods in person.
“This is kind of one of the big times that I get to show people what I do cause otherwise it's just a thing I do on the side when I'm not at school or working,” he said.
From artwork, to toys and home décor – it’s an opportunity to shop locally and support those who make Memphis unique.
Nicole Baynham has a business called Coley’s Habits where she makes custom coasters.
She said it's important to make sure there's something for everyone.
“I do sports, I do scriptures, I do cartoons -- I do it all,” she said. “Just because I don't want anyone to feel alienated!”
The shopping isn’t the only thing the festival offers.
“Just enjoy the people – it’s good company,” said Angela Sidney.
This was the 32nd Cooper-Young Festival, and those who were in attendance said it gets bigger and better every year.
