Man arrested in connection to murdered mother, infant son whose bodies were found after reported fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 25-year-old Enoch Turner in connection to the death of a 32-year-old woman and her 4-month old son.
The incident was originally reported as a house fire, but SCSO uncovered the pair’s death as a case of homicide and arson. Turner was taken into custody Saturday.
According to an affidavit obtained by WMC-TV, deputies found both Heather Cook and her son with multiple stab wounds and found the residence partially burned in an area near the victims’ bodies.
Turner is charged with a number of felonies, including two counts of first degree murder and aggravated arson.
