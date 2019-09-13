More heat for the weekend & tracking Tropical Depression 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A passing cold front brings no relief from the hot temperatures, but it will take a bite out of the humidity for the weekend and we’re tracking a tropical system in the Atlantic.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 73
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 94
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 72
THE WEEKEND: Dry air filters in behind a weak cold front tonight and tomorrow. The dry air will still warm quickly during the afternoon but cool quickly tomorrow night. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be muggier with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.
Tropical Depression 9 is located in the Atlantic just east of the Bahamas with sustained winds of 30 MPH. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving northwest across the northern Bahamas and then north along and just east of the Florida coast before making a turn to east keeping the center of circulation away from the U.S. coastline. The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength over the weekend and could become a Category 1 hurricane but at this time looks to pose no significant threat to land.
