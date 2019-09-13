More heat for the weekend & tracking Tropical Depression 9

Tropical Depression 9 is located in the Atlantic just east of the Bahamas with sustained winds of 30 MPH. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving northwest across the northern Bahamas and then north along and just east of the Florida coast before making a turn to east keeping the center of circulation away from the U.S. coastline. The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength over the weekend and could become a Category 1 hurricane but at this time looks to pose no significant threat to land.