Police: Man injured in shooting near Kerwin Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have opened an investigation involving a shooting in the Raleigh area shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department’s twitter account.
MPD officers responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Kerwin Drive where they located one man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The department has not released any suspect information involving this case. This is in an ongoing investigation.
