Remaining hot this weekend & latest on Tropical Storm Humberto

NEXT WEEK: High pressure continues its stay over the Mid-South to start next week, due to the hot and mainly dry pattern sticks around. Monday we keep with mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny skies with high sin the upper to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we could see a few showers in the afternoon as high pressure starts to breakdown a bit to end the week. Highs stay in the middle to lower 90s to end the week with lows in the 70s and possibly 60s to start the weekend.