Remaining hot this weekend & latest on Tropical Storm Humberto

Afternoon highs will remain in the 90s all weekend long and into next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Mid-South.
Summer just does not want to let its grip off the Mid-South. Expect a Mostly Sunny Saturday with afternoon highs soaring into the middle to lower 90s region wide. Northeast winds will give way to slightly lower humidity for the day today. Nevertheless, it will remain hot through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 90s with east winds around 5 mph and mostly clear skies. High pressure over head will keep rain chances very limited for the weekend and start to next week.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: East around 5 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: The forecast is much the same for tomorrow, as afternoon highs will soar into the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds will again keep humidity feeling a tad better, but it will still be hot. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 70s across the region Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: High pressure continues its stay over the Mid-South to start next week, due to the hot and mainly dry pattern sticks around. Monday we keep with mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny skies with high sin the upper to middle 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we could see a few showers in the afternoon as high pressure starts to breakdown a bit to end the week. Highs stay in the middle to lower 90s to end the week with lows in the 70s and possibly 60s to start the weekend.
TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO: Upgraded to Tropical Storm status overnight, it is impacting the Bahamas during the day today as it pushes north and northwest. Earlier forecast tends from the National Hurricane Center had it moving to Florida, but now it looks to stay East of the Sunshine State. Pushing back into the Atlantic Ocean and upgrading to a Hurricane by Monday but staying in the sea. Bermuda will be watching closely as the storm will move close to the area by next Thursday. As of right now, the storm itself only looks to bring rain to Florida, but the core of the storm is not expected to impact the U.S. Coastline.
