Southern Heritage Classic, Cooper-Young Festival kick off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Workers and fans are getting ready for Midtown madness this weekend!
“Tomorrow you can expect a lot of fun. It's going to be so fun,” said Tamara Cook, Cooper-Young Business Association executive director.
Friday evening, a 5K run kicked off the Cooper Young Festival’s 32nd year of celebrating the neighborhood.
Saturday, 130,000 people are expected to come to the Cooper-Young area for food, performances from dozens of different bands, and a good time.
“The festival is all about celebration of community in Memphis,” said Cook.
Not far away, thousands of fans from Jackson State University and Tennessee State University are preparing for another event celebrating community and tradition -- the 30th annual Southern Heritage Classic.
“It's all about family. It's all about friends. It's all about Memphis,” said Fred Jones, Southern Heritage Classic founder.
“Every year people come from all over, not only Jackson and Nashville, but Atlanta, Chicago, all over for this game because it's a big game. JSU got alumni all over the south, all over the nation, they come here just for this game,” said Rayshaun Wade, Jackson State fan.
These two major events only happen on the same day once every three years.
An expected quarter of a million people will be partying just blocks away at the two events.
It’s a good thing for the city but a bad thing for traffic.
“It’s the biggest party of the summer. It’s one day, you don’t want to miss this because everybody is going to be here. It’s going to be super fun, you never know what you’re going to see,” said Cook.
So, if you go anywhere near Cooper-Young or the Liberty Bowl, plan a lot of extra time into your trip and be ready to take detours.
Cooper-Young Fest starts at 9 a.m. and the Southern Heritage Classic kicks off at 6 p.m., but you can expect people tailgating all day and night long.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.