‘St. Jude Rides’ rolls into Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fundraisers on two wheels rolled into Memphis Friday.
The 13th annual "St. Jude Rides" arrived in the Bluff City from Peoria, Illinois-- with a police and deputy escort for the final miles into town.
The ride raises money for the Children's Hospital.
Peoria is the site of St. Jude's first affiliate clinic,which opened in 1972.
The rides began back in 2007, when a group of motorcycle enthusiasts first made the 465-mile trip.
"This motorcycle group is a great group of people, great group of individuals, give up their time, raise a lot of money and ride down,” said Mike McCoy, St. Jude Rides founder.
McCoy says it costs $1,000 to join the ride, but the riders raise much more than that for the hospital.
They’ve raised more than $6 million since 2007.
