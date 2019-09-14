WATCH: Homeless man reunites with missing dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heartwarming video is making rounds on social media after a homeless artist woke up in Midtown Memphis to find his dog missing.
That happened two weeks ago. Thursday night, the dog turned up at Memphis Animal Services.
Anthony Rogers says he rescued Bobo from a drug house when Bobo was just a puppy.
Rogers said he's been drug-free for a year now and he calls Bobo his lifesaver.
Thankfully, a woman who knows Rogers happens to work at the pound.
She walked into the lobby at work and instantly recognized Bobo.
"To reunite somebody with a loved animal that has been by his side day-by-day is a rewarding experience, and to know that Bobo will be able to be by his side for the rest of his life,” said Emily Ziegler, Memphis Animal Services digital administrative clerk.
"It means a lot to me. He's a good guy and I thank everybody for their time and for watching out for us,” said Rogers.
MAS neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped Bobo. They also gave him a year supply of Heartgard and Nexgard.
Utopia Animal Hospital and Hollywood Feed are accepting donations for Bobo’s continued care.
