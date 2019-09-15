Dyersburg Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to Dyersburg Police.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Lake Road, near Poplar Street, early Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been shot. They also found two young children, ages 14 and 10, inside the apartment unharmed.
The woman was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg, where she was pronounced dead.
Around 1:16 a.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 200 block of St. Joseph Avenue near Forrest Street.
There, officers found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. He was identified as the boyfriend of the victim on Lake Road.
Investigators say there was a domestic dispute between the two, which turned violent when the man got a gun and shot the woman, killing her. He then fled the scene.
Police say the pair lived together and shared children.
The woman was identified as 38-year-old Latosha Fields. The man was identified as 41-year-old Sedrick Moses.
The case remains under investigation by the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
