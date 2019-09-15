Late summer heat continues as we start the week

THIS WEEK: High pressure will continue its grip over the Mid-South through the start of the new week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s along with lows in the middle to lower 70s. High pressure will squish any rain chances that could develop, so most locations will remain dry. Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with high sin the middle 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Our muggy factor looks to ramp up again on Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values reaching into the 100s. There is a slight chance for a shower on Friday, but most will remain dry, partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s. We look to dry out again for Saturday with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.