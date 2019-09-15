Late summer heat continues as we start the week

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Mid-South, giving us well above average temperatures to start the work and school week.
Today is looking much like yesterday across the region. Afternoon highs will again soar into the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies and northeast winds around 5 mph. The slightly lower humidity sticks around again today, so heat index values are expected stay below 100. The warmer than average weather will linger overnight. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 70s and winds on the calm side. Get ready for the week ahead, because the warm weather and dry conditions look to persist to start the work and school week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 75.
THIS WEEK: High pressure will continue its grip over the Mid-South through the start of the new week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s along with lows in the middle to lower 70s. High pressure will squish any rain chances that could develop, so most locations will remain dry. Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with high sin the middle 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Our muggy factor looks to ramp up again on Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values reaching into the 100s. There is a slight chance for a shower on Friday, but most will remain dry, partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s. We look to dry out again for Saturday with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO: Latest forecast models continue to push Humberto further away from mainland United States. It is expected to become a Hurricane by either tonight or Monday. Even with the upgrade this looks to be no threat to the U.S. East Coast. While we might be out of the woods with this storm, those in island of Bermuda will be watching it closely as the storm is expected to pass to its north by Thursday morning.
