Memphis man accused of raping stepdaughter for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of raping his stepdaughter, starting when she was just 11 years old.
The victim told police she was asleep at a house in the 2600 block of Wayne Place, near Reese and Whitten Road, when at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, she woke up to find her stepfather, 35-year-old Miguel Cruz, standing at the foot of her bed.
The 19-year-old says Cruz then pulled her to the edge of the bed and began sexually assaulting her, as her two-year-old daughter slept on that same bed.
The victim told police she didn't scream for fear of waking the child.
About 30 minutes later, she says Cruz walked out of her room and left for work.
The victim then woke her mother up, told her what happened, and they headed to St. Francis Bartlett hospital, where she reported the assault to police.
The victim told police Cruz started raping her when she was 11 years old and had done so more than 50 times.
Details of the case disturbed neighbors like Luis Rodriguez.
"It's just unbelievable," said Rodriguez. "It's crazy. It's shocking. You know I never would have thought that something like that could happen here."
Police arrested Cruz on one count of rape and one count of child rape.
Cruz's bail has been set at $100,000.
He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday morning.
