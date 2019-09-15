Mid-Southerners weigh in on immigration policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 presidential election is just over a year away and for most voters, one policy that could sway their vote is immigration.
“I think it's a big concern for almost all people who come from central America or even South America,” said Estephanie Hernandez.
“In the long run, I believe it will affect everyone, but at the moment, it doesn't affect me personally,” said Donna Valjat.
In the Mid-South, many people say it's not a big concern if it's not impacting them.
“Not really for me, but people in the world and in the community, it's a big problem for them. So that's really how I look at it,” said Talvin Phillips.
“Those people don't really present a problem that are coming over,” said Benjamin Martin.
But some Mid-Southerners say they think there is a stigma surrounding the issue.
“It's like, not everyone is drug dealers or anything. We're trying to come here for a better living,” said Hernandez.
“We think about the fact that everyone living here now is an immigrant except for the native Americans,” said Brian Jones.
They say lawmakers won't come to a solution until Americans change their mindset.
“Just trying to de-construct the idea of race and trying to understand and putting yourself in others shoes,” said Hernandez.
Others, like Donna Valjat said it’s important to recognize issues that may be leading to immigration around the world.
“People cannot live the way they used to live because of climate change -- because of other political reasons -- and there is a large migration issue going around the world,” said Valjat.
