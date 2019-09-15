Near record highs this week

THIS WEEK: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern keeping us hot and dry and very low rain chances. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s along with lows in the low to middle 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the middle to upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The humidity will fluctuate through the week but most days the heat index will be near 100. There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but even then most will remain dry and it will be partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.