Police: Trader Joe’s employees robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police are investigating an armed robbery after responding to a call at Trader Joe’s early Sunday morning.
According to Captain W. Stemmler, officers arrived to the business around 5:13 a.m. where they received reports that a male suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the store and took cash from three employees.
The suspect then left the scene on foot.
Germantown Police Department is unsure of the amount of money taken or in which direction the suspect took off.
He is described as a black male, around 5′8″, wearing all black clothing and carrying a duffel bag, according to Stemmler.
Information regarding this case can be reported to Stemmler at 901-751-7649. Anonymous tipsters can report information to Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901-757-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.